EPHRATA - Deputies were ready to reveal more about what factored in to the drowning death of an Ephrata teen who died while swimming in an irrigation canal last month.
Set to graduate the next day, 18-year-old Jesus Contreras went under water at around 6 p.m. on June 3. His body was found an hour later about 100 yards downstream.
Deputies say Contreras and friends were at a section of the irrigation canal where a vertical drop sent water cascading into the pool below. Contreras reportedly jumped into the pool and unbeknownst to him and his friends, deputies say the pool has an extreme current below the service. The undertow in the pool area is what ultimately killed Contreras.
Grant County Chief Deputy Ken Jones says most of the water below the surface of an irrigation canal is much faster than the water on the surface.