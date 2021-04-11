4/12/21 UPDATE -- Last Friday, iFIBER ONE News reported on two letters that were addressed to the Wahluke School District and Mike Gempler of Washington Grower's League.
These letters contained accusations that were directed at Mattawa Mayor Maggie Celeya and Mattawa Council Member Wendy Lopez. The letters go in to detail about an alleged rift between they and former Mattawa Police Chief Joe Harris who has since been fired from his role as police chief with the city.
iFIBER ONE News would like to inform our readers that upon further investigation, these letters appeared to be anonymous and simply had the word 'community' printed as the signature without any specific names or signatures.
Further research reveals that the letters we obtained were mailed to us anonymously and the envelopes they arrived in did not have a return address. The source and some of the content in these letters are unverified at this point, and the letters themselves considered to be 'dubious.'
iFIBER ONE News has been extremely discerning about fielding informational sources like this in the past, but felt at the time that this was an exception. However, we want to make it clear that this was not an exception.
iFIBER ONE News would like to ensure its readers and viewers that it will refrain from posting stories like this in the future.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MATTAWA - Letters from various community leaders that were sent to iFIBER ONE News express grave concern about a hostile work environment within the confines of Mattawa’s city hall.
Issues are reportedly between Mattawa Mayor Maggie Celeya and Mattawa Police Chief Joe Harris. The letters allege that Harris has been placed on administrative leave. In addition, Celeya is reportedly pressuring the city council to defund Mattawa’s police force.
The letters also allege that former Mattawa mayor Scott Hyndman was intimidated to the point of stepping down as a result.
iFIBER ONE News has reached out to Mattawa’s mayor, city council, and city attorney, but has not heard back. The following are the letters that were sent to iFIBER ONE News this week. The letters appear to be addressed to the Wahluke School District and Michael Gempler of the Washington Grower's League. The letters were sent by the community.