UPDATE (2 p.m.) — A wanted suspect is in custody after reportedly barricading himself inside a structure near Othello.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says Cristian Martinez surrendered without incident after a standoff in the 2200 block of Rainier Road.
“We appreciate the teamwork from our surrounding agencies to include OPD, Othello Community Hospital EMTS, Adams County Mental Health, to bring this matter to a safe end. Great response from our regional tactical team,” sheriff’s office officials stated.
ORIGINAL POST - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man has barricaded himself inside a structure near Othello.
Deputies are asking the public to stay away from the 2200 block of Rainier Road in the Edson Tracks area as police, including the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team, attempt to take 36-year-old Cristian J. Martinez into custody.
The sheriff’s office says Martinez is believed to be armed with a firearm.
Martinez is wanted for felony harassment with threats to kill and a felony Department of Corrections warrant, according to the sheriff’s office.