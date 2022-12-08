UPDATE (12:45 p.m.) — Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass is back open in both directions.

Along with clearing the morning wrecks on both westbound and eastbound I-90, WSDOT crews also had to fix the concrete barrier along the highway.

Chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive, according to WSDOT.

UPDATE (7:15 a.m.) -- Both directions of Interstate 90 are now closed over Snoqualmie Pass due to multiple wrecks and spinouts.

Westbound I-90 remains closed at Cle Elum. The eastbound lanes are closed at North Bend.

There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen.

SNOQUALMIE PASS — Westbound Interstate 90 has been shut down over Snoqualmie Pass due to a number of collisions involving semi-trucks.

WSDOT has closed the westbound lanes near Cle Elum.

Transportation officials say a semi-truck driver did not chain up and crashed west of the summit. There is also a crash east of the pass summit, reportedly involving two semi-trucks.

There is no estimated time for when westbound I-90 will reopen.