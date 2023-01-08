10:20 P.M. UPDATE -- Okanogan County officials have lifted their 'shelter in place' warning. Emergency Management says the ammonia leak is contained and the cloud has dissipated.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BREWSTER - A potentially dangerous ammonia leak in the city of Brewster has prompted a ‘shelter in place’ warning for all Brewster residents.
Okanogan County Emergency Management’s Maurice Goodall says a “good-sized” cloud of ammonia is emanating from a warehouse on the north side of town. The leak is believed to be coming from the Chelan Fruit Cooperative facility on US97.
Authorities are asking residents to “not go outside, close all doors, windows, and vents."
There is no word on any injuries caused by the ammonia leak.
We’ll have more information as it becomes available.