9 p.m. UPDATE -- More information has been released about the pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect who remains missing after fleeing from police in East Wenatchee on Wednesday night.
Captain Edgar Reinfeld of the Wenatchee Police Department says the pursuit began on the Senator George Sellar Bridge at about 7 p.m. when the suspect fled during an attempted traffic stop. Reinfeld says the suspect was chased to Fred Meyer where they abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot.
A passenger riding with the driver was arrested immediately.
The driver reportedly accessed the undercarriage of the George Sellar Bridge in an attempt to escape. A drone was used to look for the suspect and marine units were used to search the water, but to no avail.
Authorities aren't sure if the suspect escaped alive or died after falling from the bridge, into the water.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WENATCHEE - Law enforcement in the Wenatchee Valley are reportedly searching for a stolen vehicle suspect who disappeared under the Senator George Sellar Bridge Wednesday night.
The suspect was reportedly approached by police and fled the stolen vehicle on foot. The suspect reportedly attempted to use the undercarriage of the bridge as a means for escape at one point, but is now unaccounted for.
Boats are now being used to search the Columbia River for a body. The Senator George Sellar Bridge spans over the Columbia River, bridging Wenatchee (Chelan County) and East Wenatchee (Douglas County). The bridge is suspended about 85 feet above the water.
iFIBER ONE News will have more details as they become available.