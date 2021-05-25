UPDATE - Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison has identified the 16-year-old boy killed in a shooting Monday afternoon in Moses Lake.
The boy has been identified as Gavin Hayes, Morrison told iFIBER ONE News. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine an official cause of death.
ORIGINAL POST - A 16-year-old boy was killed in the Monday afternoon shooting in Moses Lake.
The name of the boy has not been released. His body is in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office.
Police responded about 4:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Gibby Road after multiple shots were fired. Officers arrived to find two victims at the scene.
The 16-year-old victim died at the scene. The other victim, an 18-year-old male, was injured and taken to the hospital.
Detectives say at least 10 rounds were fired from near a home on Lee Street. One person, who is reportedly not cooperating, was detained shortly after officers arrived. That person has since been released from custody.
A search warrant was served at the Lee Street home where the shots were fired and detectives are following up on evidence located at the home.
Police say the shooting appears to be gang-related.
The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160.