EPHRATA - It seemed like one thing led to another as crews tried to tame three separate fires at a farm south of Ephrata on Wednesday.
Just before 2 p.m., Grant County Fire District 13 crews were called out to a tractor fire at Road 7 and Dodson Road.
As the farm tractor burned, eyewitnesses say the battery in the tractor exploded sending it airborne. Firefighters say they were told that the battery landed on a 150-ton hay stack nearby and the flames quickly consumed the large mound.
Winds traveling at about 15-20 mph send embers into a machinery parking lot close by causing several spot fires; those fires reportedly sent embers into some bedding piles about 100 yards away.
Crews eventually controlled all the fires.
All 150 tons of hay perished in the blaze. The fires did tens-of-thousands of dollars in damage.
No one was hurt.