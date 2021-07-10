LEAVENWORTH - Washington State Troopers say distracted driving led to the demise of an Everett man who was traveling along US 2 about 13 miles west of Leavenworth on Friday.
The identity of the deceased driver is being withheld due to law enforcement’s inability to track down the man’s next of kin.
The deceased driver is also the causing driver of the four-vehicle crash.
Troopers say the driver was traveling westbound when distracted driving caused him to ricochet off the guardrail, sending him into oncoming traffic.
The driver hit an oncoming vehicle, causing a domino effect behind the vehicle that was struck. Another vehicle hit the SUV that was hit head on, but from behind. A fourth vehicle slammed into the back of the third vehicle that was involved from behind as well.
The driver of the fourth vehicle, 27-year-old Tasha Macomber of Yakima, was injured and 63-year-old Rosemarry Winslow of Everett, driver of the vehicle that was hit head-on, was also injured and taken to Cascade Medical Center for treatment.
As far as what distracted the causing driver, Troopers did not reveal that info.