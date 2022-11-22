UPDATE (6:30 p.m. ) -- Eastbound I-90 over Ryegrass has reopened after earlier collisions.
WSDOT says eastbound I-90 at North Bend remains closed with no estimated time to reopen. The closure is in place due to multiple collisions. Chains are required in both directions over Snoqualmie Pass.
VANTAGE — Eastbound Interstate 90 is closed over Ryegrass, west of Vantage, due to multiple collisions, according to the state patrol.
All eastbound lanes are closed at milepost 115 (Kittitas) as freezing rain is present throughout the area.
State troopers say the collisions on Ryegrass involve multiple semi-trucks. The state patrol has not yet reported if there are any injuries in the wrecks.
There is currently no estimated time for eastbound I-90 to reopen.