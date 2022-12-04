UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) -- Eastbound Interstate 90 is back open, according to WSDOT. Traction tires are required in both directions over Snoqualmie Pass.
SNOQUALMIE PASS — Eastbound Interstate 90 is closed over Snoqualmie Pass due to a 15-car collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The eastbound lanes have been shut down at North Bend due to the collision that occurred near Easton, WSDOT stated.
There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen.
WSDOT says injuries have been reported in the wreck.