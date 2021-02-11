UPDATE (7:15 p.m.) - Eastbound I-90 is back open west of Ellensburg after earlier collisions and spinouts.
ORIGINAL POST - Eastbound Interstate 90 is closed about eight miles west of Ellensburg due to multiple collisions and spinouts.
WSDOT has closed the interstate at milepost 101. There is no estimated time for eastbound I-90 to reopen.
Over Snoqualmie Pass, traction tires are advised and oversize vehicle are prohibited as snow and ice is on the road.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 4 p.m. on Saturday for the Cascades, including mountain passes, with six to 12 inches of snow expected through Friday and another eight to 15 inches of snow Friday night and into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.