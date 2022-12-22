UPDATE (12:15 p.m.) — Eastbound Interstate 90 near North Bend and over Snoqualmie Pass has reopened.
Westbound I-90 remains closed, with traffic stopped near Ellensburg, near Cle Elum and near Easton due to multiple collisions and blocking vehicles, according to WSDOT. There is no estimated time for the westbound lanes to reopen.
A Washington State Patrol vehicle was involved in one of the collisions on westbound I-90. A state trooper was inside the vehicle when it was struck by two vehicles.
NORTH BEND — Both direction of Interstate 90 are closed in the North Bend area due to multiple collisions both eastbound and westbound.
There is no estimated time for I-90 to reopen, according to WSDOT.
On westbound I-90, there is a wreck involving multiple semi-trucks and passenger vehicles. State troopers say injuries have been reported.