3:32 p.m. UPDATE -- A dementia-stricken man who initially lost his way in Wenatchee on Monday has been found. 79-year-old Tommy Anderson was found around midnight after he went missing at around 3 p.m. earlier in the day. Authorities say Anderson was doing fine when he was found by family about three blocks away from his home at 1500 Jefferson Street.
WENATCHEE - Local police are turning to the community for help in finding an elderly man who went missing Monday afternoon and has yet to be found as of 9 p.m. Monday night.
Authorities say 79-year-old Tommy Anderson was last seen in the 1500 block of Jefferson Street at around 3:10 p.m.; the report about him missing came in just after 4 p.m.
Police say dementia is likely the key factor in his disappearance. Officials suggest that he is confused and is lost.
Anyone who thinks they've seen Tommy Anderson is asked to immediately call RiverCom Dispatch at 509-663-9911.