ELTOPIA - A woman who endured a gruesome farming accident on Sept. 21 in Eltopia is alive, but the damage is done after losing both legs to a pit auger.
The Tri-City Herald reports that one of the woman’s legs were snagged by the turning metal corkscrew; by the time crews turned the contraption off, both of her legs were entangled in the machine.
Fire officials with Franklin County Fire District 3 told the Tri-City Herald that it was one of the more intricate rescues they’ve had to conduct.
A GoFundMe page has been created for the woman, who’s name is Teresa Rodas.
“Teresa is a great girl that deserves to have a happy life. Please consider helping with whatever you can,” said Samuel Cossio, the GoFundMe page’s creator. So far, the GoFundMe has raised over $12,000.
The accident occurred at Bengen Farms just south Eltopia in northern Franklin County.