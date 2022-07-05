8:46 P.M. UPDATE -- Fire crews have fully contained a small fire burning on the bluff across from 'The Feathers' climbing area on Vantage Road southwest of George. All evacuation alerts have been cancelled due to containment. Grant County District 3 Chief Tony Liebelt says the fire was held to about two acres.
GEORGE - Level 3 evacuations have been issued in an area southwest of George on the bluff across from 'The Feathers' climbing area off Vantage Rd. SW.
The evacuations were issued at around 5:35 p.m. iFIBER ONE News spoke to Grant County Fire District 3 Chief Tony Liebelt who says the fire is only two acres and is threatening only one home that's on top of the ridge nearby. However, the evacuation alert was issued primarily for people recreating in the area as a precaution.
Liebelt says the blaze is burning in very difficult terrain and its potential to spread is very low.
Liebelt says the cause of the fire is under investigation, but its suspected that the flames were sparked by fireworks.
No structures have been lost and there have been no reported injuries.
More resources are on the way to control the fire.