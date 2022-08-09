UPDATE (10:15 a.m.) — A Moses Lake firefighter was injured when a support beam from an attached porch failed during a house fire Monday evening.
The 46-year-old firefighter was taken to Samaritan Hospital and has since been released.
Firefighters responded about 6:25 p.m. to 500 block of Canterbury Lane and arrived to find a single-family home on fire. Crews made entry and performed a search for anyone inside while beginning fire suppression.
While conducting the search, one occupant was located and crews determined all occupants were out safe.
The support beam failed and struck the firefighter during the initial phases of the fire, according to Chief Brett Bastian.
Firefighters initially stated a barbecue had tipped outside, causing the fire. Further information provided on Tuesday determined the cause to be an open container of gasoline that was located too close to a barbecue, resulting in a fire that the occupants of the home could not control.
The home was a total loss.
Grant County Fire District 5 and AMR also responded to the scene.