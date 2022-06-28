EPHRATA — Firefighters have been able to gain control of wildfires burning near Ephrata and Moses Lake.
The fire near Ephrata was kept to less than two acres, according to Ephrata Fire Chief Jeremy Burns. The fire started outside a property in the area of Neva Lake Road and Railroad Avenue, just south of Ephrata.
Fire crews are in mop-up. No structures were threatened.
In the Hiawatha area west of Moses Lake, some Grant County Fire District 5 trucks are heading back to the station after a fire was sparked at about 1:30 p.m. The fire remains listed at about 45 acres and no evacuations have been issued.
North Frontage Road between Hiawatha Road and Division Road North remains closed to allow access for fire vehicles.