NESPELEM - The lightning-caused fire that continues to burn directly adjacent to and east of Nespelem about 20 mintues north of Coulee Dam has torched over 15,000 acres.
That’s according to InciWeb, and official online fire resource page.
As of Wednesday morning, the fire is demonstrating active behavior including torching, backing and running. The fire is predicted to continue to move east toward Keller Ridge and push to the southeast toward Buffalo Lake over the next 24 hours.
Firefighters plan to secure the town of Nespelem and the Buffalo Lake Road; continue to flank the fire on the north and east perimeters.
79 personnel are fighting the fire as of Wednesday morning.
A total of 14 structures have been lost to the fire, including seven homes. The fire reportedly remains un-contained. However, crews hope to have the blaze contained by Friday, July 23.