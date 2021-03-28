UPDATE (9:30 p.m.) - I-90 between Moses Lake and Ritzville is back open in both directions. A High Wind Warning remains in effect until 5 a.m. Monday for the Columbia Basin.
MOSES LAKE - Interstate 90 is closed in both directions between Moses Lake and Ritzville due to dust storms.
The closure is from milepost 182 east of Moses Lake to milepost 221 in Ritzville at the US 395 interchange.
A small time lapse of our stay on the side of the road pic.twitter.com/PRpnEug5Al— ChelBelle (@michele0921) March 28, 2021
There is no estimated time for I-90 to reopen, according to WSDOT. A dust storm warning is in effect for the area through 5 p.m.
A High Wind Warning remains in effect until 5 a.m. Monday in the Columbia Basin. West winds will continue at 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Drivers can expect reduced visibility due to blowing dust.