UPDATE (12:45 p.m.) - Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass is back open in both directions. WSDOT says chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive.
UPDATE - WSDOT says Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass will remain closed in both directions due to rapidly changing conditions. WSDOT was hoping to reopen the highway at 11 a.m. but will now re-evaluate conditions at 1 p.m.
UPDATE (8:15 a.m.) - Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass is estimated to reopen at 11 a.m., according to WSDOT.
ORIGINAL POST - Interstate 90 is closed in both directions over Snoqualmie Pass due to near zero visibility.
WSDOT shut down I-90 at about 5 a.m. The closure is from North Bend to Ellensburg.
Transportation crews are re-evaluating conditions at 8 a.m. but there is not yet an estimated time to reopen the highway. WSDOT says power is out at the summit, which is affecting traffic cameras, highway radio and overhead message signs.
As of 7 a.m., strong winds continue to cause poor visibility and snowfall is exceeding one inch per hour, according to WSDOT.
Snoqualmie Pass could see more than a foot of new snow throughout Thursday.