UPDATE: Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass is estimated to reopen at 11 a.m., according to WSDOT.
SNOQUALMIE PASS - Interstate 90 is closed in both directions over Snoqualmie Pass due to near zero visibility.
WSDOT shut down I-90 at about 5 a.m. The closure is from North Bend to Ellensburg.
Transportation crews are re-evaluating conditions at 8 a.m. but there is not yet an estimated time to reopen the highway. WSDOT says power is out at the summit, which is affecting traffic cameras, highway radio and overhead message signs.
As of 7 a.m., strong winds continue to cause poor visibility and snowfall is exceeding one inch per hour, according to WSDOT.
Snoqualmie Pass could see more than a foot of new snow throughout Thursday.