UPDATE (11:45 a.m.) - WSDOT says Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass is tentatively scheduled to reopen in both directions around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Crews are still completing avalanche control and plowing the interstate to prepare for the reopening.
ORIGINAL POST - Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass remains closed in both directions due to heavy snowfall and high avalanche danger.
WSDOT was able to reassess the pass Tuesday morning and determined the interstate would remain closed. Crews are expected to again reassess conditions and provide an update at noon.
The pass has received about three feet of new snow in the last 48 hours, with more snow on the way for Tuesday.
I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass has been closed since Monday afternoon. Snoqualmie Pass Fire and Rescue reported two avalanches at Alpental Road at the Summit. No injuries were reported.
Drivers can use US 12 White Pass and US 2 Stevens Pass as alternate routes until I-90 reopens.