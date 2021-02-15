UPDATE: (5:30 p.m. ): Both directions of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass will remain closed overnight.
The interstate is closed from North Bend to Ellensburg due to what WSDOT says is extremely high avalanche danger.
WSDOT will re-evaluation conditions Tuesday morning to determine a safe time to reopen I-90.
UPDATE (4 p.m.): Both directions of Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass are now closed due to collisions, spinouts and avalanche danger.
Eastbound I-90 is closed near North Bend at milepost 34 and westbound is closed near Ellensburg at milepost 106.
WSDOT says there is no estimated time for I-90 to reopen.
ORIGINAL POST - Eastbound Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass is expected to be closed through Monday evening due to multiple spinouts and collisions.
The eastbound lanes are closed near North Bend at milepost 34, according to WSDOT.
WSDOT reported crews are dealing with blizzard-like conditions on the pass as they work to clear a number of collisions.
There is currently no estimated time for eastbound I-90 to reopen and WSDOT will provide an update on the progress at 5 p.m.
On westbound I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass, chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive and oversize vehicle are prohibited.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday, with between 15 to 30 inches of snow expected by late Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.