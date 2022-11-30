UPDATE (3 p.m.) — Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass is back open in both directions with chains required.
UPDATE (10:50 a.m.) — Westbound I-90 is now closed at Cle Elum and Ellensburg after a major collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
There is no estimated time for the westbound lanes to reopen.
Eastbound I-90, which was shut down Wednesday morning after multiple wrecks and spin-outs, is back open with chains required.
SNOQUALMIE — Eastbound Interstate 90 is closed over Snoqualmie Pass due to multiple wrecks and spinouts.
WSDOT has closed the road at North Bend. There is currently no estimated reopening time. Chains are required on westbound I-90 over the pass.
Snoqualmie Pass has seen nearly two feet of new snow since Tuesday. Another 6 to 12 inches of snow is possible in the next 24 hours. A winter storm watch is in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service