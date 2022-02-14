UPDATE (11:30 a.m.) -- State Department of Corrections officials say the inmate who escaped from the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center early Monday morning has been captured.
Joshua Michael Lanter was taken back into custody late Monday morning, according to DOC. Officials did not give any further details on the arrest.
CONNELL - An inmate escaped from the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell early Monday morning.
The inmate, 29-year-old Joshua Michael Lanter, was discovered missing during routine checks. Corrections officials say it appears he escaped by climbing over a fence.
The Inmate Recovery Team from the corrections center has been deployed to search for Lanter. Connell police, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and state troopers are assisting.
Lanter left the facility wearing tan khaki pants and a white shirt. He is about six feet tall and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center at 509-543-5800.
Lanter was scheduled to be released in September for convictions of robbery, burglary, malicious mischief and taking a motor vehicle without permission in King and Snohomish counties.
The North Franklin School District was notified of the escape and school is continuing as normal.