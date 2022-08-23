UPDATE (11:30 a.m. ) — An inmate who escaped from Lincoln County Jail Monday night has been taken into custody.
The sheriff’s office says 37-year-old Cody Magruder was captured just south of the Davenport city limits on Tuesday morning.
Magruder has been re-booked into jail on multiple felony charges.
DAVENPORT — An escaped inmate in Lincoln County remains at-large after an extensive search Monday night.
A K9 unit and helicopter were brought in to help in the search for 37-year-old Cody Magruder, who reportedly escaped from the Lincoln County Jail at about 8 p.m. Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Searches were conducted Monday night in the Davenport and Reardan areas but Magruder was not located. Residents in the area were asked to shelter-in-place during the search.
Sheriff’s office officials say it’s likely Magruder has left the area. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911. He escaped the jail wearing orange striped pants and a brown T-shirt.
Magruder has been in jail since July on two counts of possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle, a contact order violation and a warrant out of Kittitas County.