CHELAN - Hope that a missing kayaker is alive and well after disappearing during a voyage on Lake Chelan appears to be fading.
As of 9 a.m., 18-year-old Andrew Kommini of Redmond has not yet been located after he set off in a kayak from Twenty-Five Mile State Park on Lake Chelan’s west shore at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Chelan County Sheriff’s officials say Kommini was last seen on a portion of the lake that is about 900 ft. in depth. Authorities say if Kommini was to go overboard and not resurface, pressure from that depth would keep his body submerged and he may not ever resurface.
The search’s focus will be on the north shore of Lake Chelan today because it is remote and a person’s ability to communicate with anyone would be difficult unless they come across Holden Village.
Kommini’s kayak was found about five miles down lake from where he was last seen.
A water bottle, juice box and life jacket were found.
Kommini who is believed to be of Indian (India) descent, is described as a having a darker complexion, is 5’7”, 150 lbs and was wearing a blue baseball shirt and shorts.
Andrew is diabetic and did not take his insulin with him on his trip.
Chelan County Sheriff’s staff say they will continue to search for Andrew until sundown on Wednesday.