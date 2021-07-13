8:39 P.M. -- Level 3 evacuations have been issued for homes along US 2 to Warm Springs Canyon north of Easy Street. Level 2 evacuations are also now in effect for homes east of the level 3 area from Crestview Street to North American Fruit Road. So far, no buildings have been lost to the fire. The fire appears to be spreading in the easterly direction.
---------------------------------------------
MONITOR - Fire officials have confirmed that a large brush fire is burning north of Monitor this evening. The fire was first reported just after 7 p.m. as a 30-acre fire, but has reportedly grown to 300 acres.
The blaze is burning grass and brush near homes off Irish Lane.
Homes from Red Apple Road to Eagle Lane are under a level 2 evacuation alert. Residences on the south side of Easy St from Monitor to Hwy 2/97 by Ohme Garden Rd. are on level 1 evacuation alerts.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
We’ll have more info as it becomes available.