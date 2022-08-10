UPDATE (1:50 p.m.) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 2 (be ready to leave) evacuation for the Rimrock Meadows area.
The Mohr Fire continues to burn about five miles northwest of Rimrock Meadows.
WATERVILLE — The Mohr Fire east of Waterville has grown to about 3,600 acres as of Wednesday morning.
The fire, burning about 12 miles southeast of Waterville, was first reported about 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Level 1 evacuation notices were issued Wednesday morning for Wagon Road and Palisades Road from Wagon Road to the Grant County line, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s office.
State mobilization was approved late Tuesday night to bring in additional resources. A strike team has been ordered and the fire will be managed by a Type 3 Incident Management Team.
The fire is burning in sage, wheat and grass land, according to fire officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation but it's believed it was started from a combine harvesting wheat.