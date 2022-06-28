9:20 P.M. UPDATE — As of 9:20 P.M., all evacuations alerts that were prompted by fires in Grant County have been cancelled.
———————————————————————
3:00 P.M. UPDATE -- As of 2:47 P.M, level 2 evacuations have been upgraded to a level 3 which means "Get Out Now!" for the following areas east of Soap Lake due to an ongoing fire:
Adrian Road S, 21000 block of Rd D.5 NE, Area of Road D.5 NE and 20.6 NE, and the Area of Road D.5 NE and 20.7 NE.
--------------------------------------------------------------
SOAP LAKE - Homeowners near Soap Lake are being told to get ready to evacuate as a large fire burns east of the city of Soap Lake.
Level 2 evacuations are in place for homes on Adrian Road S, 21000 block of Rd D.5 NE, Area of Road D.5 NE and 20.6 NE, and the Area of Road D.5 NE and 20.7 NE.The evacuations were made active as of 1:45 p.m. Level 2 notice means “Get Set” a wildfire is moving in your direction.
The danger to your safety is increasing.