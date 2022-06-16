WENATCHEE - We now know the motive behind Wednesday’s disruptive bomb threat that prompted everyone to vacate the Chelan County Courthouse.
After arresting 35-year-old Nicholas Fulcher, Fulcher allegedly admitted to police that the call was a hoax to avoid a scheduled appearance in court. He was booked into the Chelan County Jail on one count of Threat to Bomb or Injure Property and an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
Fulcher reportedly called in the threat at around 1:40 p.m. He stated there was a bomb in the Superior Court building before hanging up. The sweep of the building determined that there were no explosive devices.
Authorities managed to trace the call to Fulcher’s phone and address in East Wenatchee where he was arrested.