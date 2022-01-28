UPDATE - Jesse Spitzer, wanted on a number of crimes in Chelan and Snohomish counties as well as Post Falls, Idaho, has been taken into custody.
Investigators say Spitzer was arrested Friday in Haugan, Mont. during an extensive search Friday morning.
ORIGINAL STORY - A burglary suspect who evaded Chelan County deputies over the weekend is now also wanted in an armed burglary in Post Falls, Idaho and an assault in Snohomish County.
Law enforcement is searching for Jesse Spitzer, a 30-year-old from Sultan, Wash.
On Jan. 23, Chelan County deputies responded to a break-in in the 6000 block of Hay Canyon Road in Cashmere, where Spitzer is accused of stealing two firearms and a mountain bike, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say Spitzer had made contact at another home the same morning to see if anyone was home and the interaction was caught on the home’s security video.
On the night of Jan. 23, deputies responded to a burglary at the Lookout in Chelan. The suspect was seen on a mountain bike by a deputy, who reported seeing the suspect load the bike into a gold Dodge pickup truck that was also seen at the scene of the previous burglaries.
Spitzer reportedly fled from deputies three times following the burglaries, including running off when his pickup truck ran out of gas during a brief pursuit. A warrant has been issued in Chelan County Superior Court for two counts of theft of a firearm, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree burglary, residential burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.
Snohomish County deputies say Spitzer has been identified as a suspect in a burglary in Post Falls on Wednesday morning. Spitzer was reportedly armed with a firearm during the burglary and fled from police. He was reportedly driving a pickup truck reported stolen in Wenatchee.
Investigators believe Spitzer is using makeup to cover-up face and neck tattoos during the burglaries.
SWAT from Snohomish County attempted to locate Spitzer on Friday. A K9 was used to track the man but he was not located.
Investigators say Spitzer is considered armed and dangerous.
Spitzer is a convicted felon who was found guilty of attempted murder on a police officer in Nevada in 2010.