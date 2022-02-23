EPHRATA - An Ephrata man wanted in Colorado on a nationwide arrest warrant was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies responded to a report of a DUI in the area of Road C.3 Northwest and Road 12.8 Northwest after 52-year-old Glen Bensch's family reported he was driving impaired with a needle in his arm. Deputies say the man had used heroin and meth before getting into his car.
The suspect was contacted by a deputy and the Bensch reportedly drove off, according to Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones.
The deputy pursued the suspect under probable cause for DUI. Following a brief pursuit, deputies say the suspect became fenced in on a property. Deputies deployed a drone and began negotiating with Bensch, who surrendered after about two hours.
Bensch's nationwide arrest warrant is out of Colorado on a number of charges including robbery and eluding. He was booked into jail for the warrants and DUI.