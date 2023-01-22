1:09 P.M. UPDATE -- Douglas County deputies have released the identities of the gunman and fatal victim who was killed near Waterville Saturday evening.
The alleged murderer is 27-year-old is Dalton Scott Potter of Wenatchee and the victim is 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell of Kennewick.
Deputies say the shooting was a domestic violence situation, as the two "had a relationship that would constitute domestic violence," according to officials.
As for the witness vehicle that was following behind, the witnesses did not know the couple and had been randomly been behind the suspect vehicle. The two people in the witness vehicle were injured by spraying glass caused by the gunman's bullets as he was shooting at them.
Potter fled, but was captured a short time later.
He faces charges of first-degree murder, and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
It's not known why Potter and Longwell were traveling along Badger Mountain Road near Waterville
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WATERVILLE - The investigation continues into the shooting of a woman who was killed while riding as passenger in a vehicle on Badger Mountain Road near Waterville on Saturday.
At around 5:18 p.m., Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies say that responded to a report of a woman who had been shot in the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road.
Witnesses say they saw a female passenger fall out of a vehicle they were following. The vehicle stopped and the male driver exited and shot the woman several times. The gunman began opening fire at the witness vehicle, but it was able to retreat, but people in the vehicle did sustain some minor injuries.
The suspect fled but was apprehended later.
Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies will release more info soon.
Multiple law enforcement agencies came together to track down the suspect: East Wenatchee Police, Wenatchee Police, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol and Fish & Wildlife.