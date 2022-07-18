SOAP LAKE — The body of a man presumed drowned was recovered Monday in Alkali Lake.
Grant County deputies returned to the lake, located near Soap Lake, Monday morning to resume the search for 67-year-old Soap Lake resident Mauricio Cardenas. Using a drone, deputies found the man’s body near where he was last seen.
“Due to the extremely low water level — which prevents the hulls of regular vessels from navigating the lake bottom — and the absence of a sufficient boat launch, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office responded with a small, shallow-draft boat and assisted with the recovery."
Cardenas’ body is in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
Deputies first responded on Saturday after Cardenas was at Alkali Lake with his family. Deputies say he went down and did not resurface.