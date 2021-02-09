UPDATE (6 p.m.) - A Tonasket woman who was reported missing on Monday after leaving her home disoriented has been found dead.
A Silver Alert had been issued for 77-year-old Alberta Russell. A Ferry County deputy responded to Karamip Road, off state Route 20 along Sherman's Pass, Tuesday afternoon after reports of a vehicle in the side of the road. Deputies say Russell was found dead, likely due to exposure from the elements.
ORIGINAL POST - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old Tonasket woman who hasn’t been seen since leaving her home on Monday.
Alberta Russell left her home on Dinosaur Lane in Tonasket at around noon on Monday. She said she wanted to check on her father’s residence, according to the sheriff’s office. Her father passed away in the 1990s.
Russell was reportedly disoriented when she left and had not driven in years. Her cellphone last pinged in the Sherman Pass area between 2:40 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. on Monday.
Russell was driving a black 2007 Jeep Wrangler with custom numbers and “Iron Frog on the front, with Washington license plate No. ATJ9946. Russell is 5-foot-2, about 110 pounds and has red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-422-7232.