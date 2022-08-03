ELLENSBURG — More evacuations have been issued as the Cow Canyon Fire burning about 12 miles southwest of Ellensburg is now estimated at 1,000 acres.
The fire is currently burning in the Wenas area in Yakima County.
A Level 3 (leave now) evacuation is in place for Maloy and Audubon Roads. A Level 2 (be ready to leave) order is in place for North Wenus Road from Weans Lake to Ellensburg.
In Kittitas County, Level 2 evacuations are in place for Overlook Road, Coyote Run and Umptanum Road south of Manastash Road and west of Durr Road. Law enforcement and fire personnel are going door-to-door.
Law enforcement is asking the public to stay out of the Umptanum Road/Manastash Road areas as people are evacuating from the Yakima Canyon into Kittitas County using Wenus Road, Durr Road and Umptanum Road.
Local fire districts along with air and ground resources from the state Department of Resources are on scene and a Type 3 incident management team has been ordered.