10:48 P.M. UPDATE -- A happy ending for the family of a Tri-Cities woman who was initially reported missing when she failed to return home with the people she went to a concert at the Gorge over the weekend.
Angela Melnik was found at the Wingate Hotel off I-90 in Moses Lake at around 10:15 p.m. according to Moses Lake Police Officer Caleb Martin. Martin says Melnik "partied pretty hard and lost her way trying to find her campsite on Sunday." Sunday was the last day of the Bass Canyon concert.
Martin says Angela lost her phone and was unable to find her friends. By the time Angela returned to her campsite, Martin says her friends had packed up and left. Upon realizing she had been left behind, Angela tried to find a ride back to her home in the Tri-Cities.
Martin says Angela had checked into the Wingate Hotel with two other men when she was found Monday night by police. He says a family member was on their way to pick her up and she's doing fine.
GEORGE - Friends of a Tri-Cities woman are asking the public for help in finding her after she reportedly went missing in George only hours after the three-day Bass Canyon music festival at the Gorge Amphitheater.
Kiarra Alexandra of Richland says Angela Melnik, has been reported missing after she didn’t make it back home with the people she went with.
Alexandra says Angela’s family is currently looking for her in Grant County.
Kiarra says Angela was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with maroon leggings. Angela’s loved one’s also say she was last seen with a man who went by the name of ‘Jester’; he’s described as having dark hair and a scruffy beard with one front tooth missing.
It was believed that Angela was last seen at 2 p.m. on Monday trying to get a ride home to the Tri-Cities.
Local law enforcement officials weren’t available for comment about the situation on Tuesday night.