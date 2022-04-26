CHELAN — A mother and son were found dead in a home in Chelan in Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.
In an update provided Tuesday, investigators say a family member arrived at the residence on Apple Acres Road on Friday afternoon and observed the two victims and called 911.
The two were identified as Lynndelle Burkhart and Cole Robison, according to the sheriff’s office. The two lived in the home and were both found dead in the bedroom from gunshot wounds.
“The sheriff’s office does not believe anyone else was involved in the incident and are not actively pursuing any suspects, nor do we believe there is a threat to the public,” sheriff’s office officials stated.
Sheriff’s office detectives are working with the Chelan County Coroner’s Office in the investigation.