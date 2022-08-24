UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) — A motorcyclist killed in a collision with a pickup truck Wednesday morning near Chelan has been identified.
State troopers say 75-year-old Richland resident Steven M. King was killed after being struck by a 2008 Dodge Dakota as King was attempting a U-turn on Highway 97 north of Chelan.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 68-year-old Omak man, was not injured.
The state patrol determined King’s illegal U-turn caused the wreck.
ORIGINAL STORY — State troopers are investigating a fatal wreck involving a motorcycle and pickup truck north of Chelan.
The collision occurred at about 9:30 a.m. on Highway 97, about four miles north of Chelan, according to the state patrol.
Trooper Collin Cumaravel says a group of motorcycle riders were heading south on Highway 97 and missed their turn. The group pulled onto the shoulder and several safely made a U-turn. One motorcyclist was attempting a U-turn and was struck by the pickup truck also heading southbound.
The motorcyclist died at the scene.
As of 11:45 a.m., Highway 97 is closed for the investigation.
No further details have been released.