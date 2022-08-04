UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) — New Level 3 evacuations have been issued for the now 2,000-acre Cow Canyon Fire burning southwest of Ellensburg.
The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 3 (leave now) evacuation for all residences south and west of the Umptanum Road and Shushuskin Road intersection including Overlook Road, Coyote Run, Long Tom Canyon Road, Umptanum Road south and west of Durr Road, Durr Road and Wenas Road.
Level 2 (be ready to leave) evacuations are in place for all residences and roads south of Manastash Road and west of Umptanum Road. The Lazy F Camp is also under Level 2 and all visitors have been evacuated.
The sheriff’s office asks the public to stay out of the evacuation areas to minimize traffic for homeowners and fire crews.
ELLENSBURG — The Cow Canyon Fire burning southwest of Ellensburg grew to about 1,500 acres overnight and remains zero percent contained.
The fire, first reported at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday 12 miles southwest of Ellensburg, is burning in grass, brush and timber in moderately difficult terrain, according to incident command.
Air resources provided heavy attack on Wednesday as evacuation orders are impacting about 50 homes and structures. As of Thursday morning, there are no reports of any structures lost.
Evacuation orders still in place include a Level 3 (go now) for a 1.5 mile radius at the intersection of Malloy Road and North Wenas Road in Yakima County. A Level 2 (be ready to leave) is in place for North Wenas Road from Wenas Lake to Ellensburg.
In Kittitas County, Level 2 evacuations remain for Overlook Road, Coyote Run and Umptanum Road south of Manastash Road and west of Durr Road.
Fire crews on Thursday plan to engage in direct and indirect attack on both flanks of the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.