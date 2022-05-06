UPDATE (2:30 p.m.) — The Washington State Patrol bomb squad has cleared a suspicious package that was found at the Grant County Courthouse Friday morning.
The sheriff’s office says no explosives were found in the package.
The suspicious package prompted an evacuation at the courthouse in Ephrata Friday morning.
The courthouse is now clear and the barricades are being removed. The courthouse will be closed for the remainder of the day.
ORIGINAL STORY — The Grant County Courthouse in Ephrata has been evacuated due to a suspicious package.
The suspicious package was discovered about 10:45 a.m. at the courthouse, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
All employees and the public have been evacuated from the building.
Deputies say nobody has been hurt.
The public is asked to stay away from the area until the all-clear is given.