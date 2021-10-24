MOSES LAKE - A 27-year-old man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in the Larson housing community near Moses Lake.
At about 8:15 a.m., law enforcement responded to the area of Pershing drive after reports of shots fired. While responding, another call came in on Arlington Drive for an alleged domestic disturbance.
Deputies arrived to find the 27-year-old victim shot on the back porch of a home at 1106 Arlington Drive. The man was taken to Samaritan Hospital where he died, according to the sheriff’s office.
Witnesses reported there was an argument between the victim and 48-year-old David R. Hagar. During the argument Hagar allegedly fired a gun multiple times, shooting the victim. Hagar reportedly fled to his home nearby.
Deputies located Hagar and he was taken into custody.
The sheriff’s office Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate. The name of the deceased victim has not been released.