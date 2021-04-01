6:00 P.M. UPDATE -- We now know more about what happened and who was involved in a fatal wreck involving an ATV in Douglas County on Thursday.
A State Patrol press release states 30-year-old Jose Vlllanueva-Manriquez of Orondo was traveling eastbound on an ATV on a dirt road without a helmet when he entered SR 97.
Manriquez attempted to take a right turn to go southbound on SR 97 when he was struck by a pickup truck hauling a livestock trailer.
Troopers say Manriquez lost control as he attempted to make the right turn, crossed the centerline and collided with the large pickup driven by 36-year-old Jess Darwood of Carlton, Washington. Authorities say Manriquez had struck the driver's side door of the pickup truck.
Troopers say Manriquez died at the scene.
It is believed that Manriquez was working in an orchard for Auvil Fruits at the time of the crash.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHELAN FALLS - SR97 near Chelan Falls is completely blocked in both directions as Washington State Troopers investigate the scene of a fatal wreck involving a four-wheeler.
Washington State Trooper John Bryant says a collision between a car and an ATV happened at 1:41 p.m. about 15 miles south of Chelan Falls at milepost 220.
Bryant says the wreck killed one person, who is believed to be the individual piloting the ATV.
We'll have more information as it becomes available.