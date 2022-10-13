UPDATE- A burglary suspect that was barricaded inside a home in the Larson Housing community has been taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect was found hiding in the attic of the home and took a bite from a K9.
All school lockdowns will be lifted.
The second suspect who fled the home before deputies arrived remains at-large.
UPDATE — Deputies say two suspects armed with knives broke into a residence Thursday morning in the Larson Housing community near Moses Lake.
A woman in the residence on Adair Street was awakened by the two suspects. The woman was ordered to go into the kitchen, according to the sheriff’s office.
The woman was able to call 911 at about 7:50 a.m. and law enforcement was on scene in less than a minute. The woman was able to run out of the home.
One suspect fled the home and is not in custody. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a black jacket, black pants and a Chicago Bulls logo shirt.
The second suspect remains inside the home. More law enforcement is on scene and the area is surrounded. The Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team is also on scene.
Deputies are asking anyone within a half-mile of the scene to stay indoors. Larson Heights and North elementary schools and Endeavor Middle School remain on lockdown.
MOSES LAKE — Larson Heights and North elementary schools are on lockdown due to two burglary suspects inside a home in the Larson Housing community near Moses Lake.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
Deputies say two suspects broke into a home on Adair Street and remain inside the home. A woman at the home was able to safely escape.
Law enforcement has surrounded the home and are working to take the two suspects into custody.
Anyone that lives nearby is asked to stay indoors.