MOSES LAKE - One person is dead after a fire at a residence in a mobile home park in Moses Lake Sunday morning.
Grant County Sheriff's officials say a fire broke out at a home on Airway Drive in the Harvest Manor mobile home park shortly before 8 a.m.
Authorities say one person was able to get out of the home and the other occupant of the home has died.
Details about the nature of the blaze are limited and the exact cause of death is under investigation by the Grant County coroner.
Sheriff's officials did confirm that the fatal victim was a female and the person who escaped the blaze was an elderly woman who suffered from minor smoke inhalation and is now in the care of her family.