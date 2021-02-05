MOSES LAKE - More information has been revealed about the big business move about to be made by a longtime Royal City restaurant.
On Thursday, iFIBER ONE News reported that the owners of Smulligan’s Pizza & BBQ had purchased a vacant building that used to house Old Blue Coffee House & Brewery in Moses Lake.
On Friday, the Small family revealed that they will close their Royal City Smulligan’s and relocate it to the building they bought in Moses Lake.
The sale of the building closed on Tuesday.
Owner Cynthia Small says they hope to open Smulligan’s by April 2020 at the earliest. The Smulligan’s in Royal City will close on February 20. Small says some of the employees at the Royal City restaurant will retain their jobs at the Moses Lake location.
Cynthia says Smulligan's Menu will remain the same. Click here for the menu