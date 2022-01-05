The following school districts have made initial decisions based on inclement weather conditions both current as of Wednesday night and forecast for Thursday:
Quincy School District – Closed
Easmont School District (East Wenatchee) – Closed
Othello School District – Closed
Royal School District (Royal City) – Closed
Wahluke (Mattawa) – Closed
Cascade School District (Leavenworth) – Closed
North Franklin School District (Connell) – Closed
Soap Lake School District – Closed
Wenatchee School District - Closed
Ephrata School District – Closed
Entiat School District - Closed
Moses Lake School District– Closed
Cashmere School District - Closed
Lind-Ritzville School District - All Remote Learning Day
Almira-Coulee-Hartline – undecided as of 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 5
Okanogan School District - Closed
Grand Coulee Dam School District - 2 hrs late
Omak School District - Closed