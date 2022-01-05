bus

The following school districts have made initial decisions based on inclement weather conditions both current as of Wednesday night and forecast for Thursday: 

Quincy School District – Closed

Easmont School District (East Wenatchee) – Closed

Othello School District – Closed

Royal School District (Royal City) – Closed 

Wahluke (Mattawa) – Closed

Cascade School District (Leavenworth) – Closed

North Franklin School District (Connell) – Closed

Soap Lake School District – Closed

Wenatchee School District - Closed

Ephrata School District – Closed

Entiat School District - Closed

Moses Lake School District– Closed

Cashmere School District - Closed 

Lind-Ritzville School District - All Remote Learning Day 

Almira-Coulee-Hartline – undecided as of 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 5

Okanogan School District - Closed 

Grand Coulee Dam School District - 2 hrs late 

Omak School District - Closed 