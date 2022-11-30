closures

The following school districts have either cancelled school or delayed the start of school on Nov. 30, 2022 due to adverse weather: 

1-hour late start

- Wenatchee School District elementary schools

90-minute late start

- Chelan

2-hour late start

- Warden

- Eastmont

- Wenatchee School District middle schools and high schools

- Cashmere 

- Lind-Ritzville 

- Tonasket

Closed 

Royal

- Ephrata

- Quincy

- Soap Lake

- Wahluke

- Moses Lake

- Moses Lake Christian Academy

- Wilson Creek (online learning) 

- Brewster (online learning) 

- Othello