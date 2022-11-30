The following school districts have either cancelled school or delayed the start of school on Nov. 30, 2022 due to adverse weather:
1-hour late start
- Wenatchee School District elementary schools
90-minute late start
- Chelan
2-hour late start
- Warden
- Eastmont
- Wenatchee School District middle schools and high schools
- Cashmere
- Lind-Ritzville
- Tonasket
Closed
- Royal
- Ephrata
- Quincy
- Soap Lake
- Wahluke
- Moses Lake
- Moses Lake Christian Academy
- Wilson Creek (online learning)
- Brewster (online learning)
- Othello